Sharon S. Cruse



Flat Rock, MI - Sharon Sue (Coey) Cruse of Flat Rock, MI, formerly of Chillicothe OH, gave up her courageous fight with cancer on June 2, 2020. She was born in Chillicothe, OH, March 11, 1950, the daughter of the late Lloyd R. Coey, James Robert (Bob) Kelly and Virginia R. (Wood) Coey. She married her husband of 45 years, Douglas E. Cruse, on February 19, 1966 who preceded her in death on May 16, 2011.



She is survived by her mother, Virginia (Wood) Coey of Springfield, OH; daughter, Dana R. Cruse-Malcomson (Kirk) of Alpena, MI; son, Douglas W. (Carissa) Cruse of Flat Rock MI; and daughter, Shannon A. Cruse of Flat Rock, MI. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jacob Ratz and Brianna Cruse both of Monroe, MI; Kayla, Isabella, Douglas Cruse, William Head and Samantha Head all of Flat Rock, MI. Also surviving is sister, Diana (David) Hall, brother David (Cheryl) Coey all of Springfield, OH, sister, Kathleen (Terry) Butcher of West Portsmouth, OH; brother-in-law, Ronald L. (Kathy) Cruse of Chillicothe, OH, many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.



Sharon was predeceased by her father's Lloyd R. Coey and James Robert (Bob) Kelly; grandparents, Virgil Wood, Margaret L. (Johnson) Wood, Samuel Coey, Carrie (Leach) Coey, Alma (Hay) Kelly and Hubert Kelly.



Sharon was very family oriented and always focused on keeping the family closely knit. She especially loved her role as Nana or Nanny and most importantly she found joy ensuring that her grandchildren were always happy and taken care of. She was an amazing cook and you could always find her in the kitchen preparing meals for those she loved. If you were fortunate enough to have a home cooked meal made by her you knew you would never walk away hungry. Each of her grandchildren has a favorite dish and she would always have it prepared for their birthdays.



In 1993 she joined the workforce and advanced to a manager position at JC Penney's. Her caring and loving attitude with everyone she met quickly she made an extended family with her co-workers. After more than 20 years of service she decided to retire and spend more time with her family. She will be deeply missed by everyone that knew her.



Per Sharon's request, she will be cremated. A memorial service will take place and more details to follow.









