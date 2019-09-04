|
|
Sharon Tackett-Boggs
Waverly - Sharon Rose Tackett-Boggs, 80, of Beaver Pike, Waverly, Ohio passed 8:25 a.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her home.
Sharon was born April 26, 1939 in Ross County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles O. Woods and Melva (Hardesty) Woods. On February 23, 1957, she was united in marriage to Cecil Tackett, Sr. who preceded her in death March 24, 1995. On January 3, 2003, she was united in marriage to Ronald Gary Boggs who preceded her in death September 1, 2018.
Surviving are her children, Charles Tackett, Cecil (Betty) Tackett, Thomas Tackett, Timothy (Clara) Tackett, all of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Brenda (Gary) Tomlison of Waverly, stepchildren, Jimmy (Yvonne) Boggs, Mark (Roxanne) Boggs and Darren (Sarah) Boggs, eighteen grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, Cecilia Lynn, two sisters, Joycelyn Gallagher and Peggy Puckett, both of Chillicothe, Ohio, and very special friends, Joyce and Garry Hall of Jackson, Ohio.
Her parents, husbands, four brothers, Chuck O. Woods, Robert Woods, Butch Woods and Walter Woods, daughter-in-law, Debra (Branscomb) Tackett, granddaughter, Sharon Ann Tackett, and two step-sons, Gary Boggs and Terry Boggs preceded Sharon in death.
Sharon was a retired bus driver for Pike County Board of D.D. and a homemaker. She was a member of Straight Creek Enterprise Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly with Pastor Mack Walk, officiating. Burial will follow in Caldwell Cemetery, Richmond Dale, Ohio.
Family will receive friends 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Boyer Funeral Home.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019