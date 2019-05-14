|
|
Shawn Hiles
Chillicothe - Shawn Hiles, 51 years, of Chillicothe, OH, passed away on Tuesday, May 9th 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center.
Shawn was born in Chillicothe, OH on August 20, 1967, the son of Wayne Hiles, and the late Patricia Hiles.
He is survived by his father Wayne Hiles; brother Chris Hiles; sister Terry Gordon; his sons Brandon Hiles, Nicholas Hiles, and Zachariah Hiles; as well as two grandchildren: Cirdan Hiles, and Finley Hiles.
A memorial service will be held in celebration of Shawn's life 1:00p.m. Saturday, May 18th 2019, at Jefferson Avenue C.C.C.U. The ceremony will be officiated by Rev. Ralph Hux. All friends and family are welcome to attend to pay their respects to the deceased and the family. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 14, 2019