Sheila K. Eblin
Chillicothe - Sheila K. Eblin, 55, of Chillicothe, passed away 5:21 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her residence following a brief illness.
She was born August 14, 1964, in Chillicothe to the late Roscoe and Sharon Gozy Eblin.
Surviving companion, Raymond Taylor; children, Starlina (Chris) Baines, Sunshine Eblin, Skyla Eblin and Dakota Taylor, all of Chillicothe; 12 grandchildren; a brother Ross Eblin, of Chillicothe; sisters, Ella (William) Umphries, Rosalyn (James) McCary, both Chillicothe and Sharon Eblin, of Long Beach, CA.
Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Greenlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019