Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Conley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Conley


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley A. Conley Obituary
Shirley A. Conley

Chillicothe - Shirley A. Conley, 74, died 2:36 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center unexpectedly.

She was born February 18, 1945, in Ross County, to the late Luther and Bessie Fairchild Gleason. In 1980, she married David H. Conley who survives.

Also surviving are sons, Charles E. (Karen) Morrison, of Chillicothe and Brian D. (Angela) Morrison, of Chillicothe; stepsons, David L. (Kim) Conley, of Middletown and Mark Conley, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Amy L. Thompson, Joshua Morrison, Heath B. Morrison, Nathan Conley, Caleb Conley and Peyton Conley; 8 great grandchildren; a brother, David Gleason, of Chillicothe; sisters, Mary Dyer, Susan Ackley, Linda Massie, all of Chillicothe and Connie (Jesse) Ayers, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Louise Newkirshner and Minnie Cox and brothers, Clyde and Paul Gleason.

Shirley worked for the former U.S. Shoe Corporation and retired from the Chillicothe Gazette. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Shilrey will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
