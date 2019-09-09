|
|
Shirley A. Hansel
Chillicothe - Shirley A. Hansel, 83 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Traditions of Chillicothe following an extended illness. She was born July 2, 1936 in Haydenville, OH, the daughter of Christopher L. and Nellie G. (Riddlebarger) Crothers. On August 21, 1955 she married Ronald L. Hansel who preceded her in death October 17, 1995.
Surviving are sons, Kris E. (Lisa) Hansel, St. Petersburg, FL, Mark A. (Kelly) Hansel, Chillicothe and Robert C. (Terri) Hansel, Crittenden, KY; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and on the way; sister, Lynda (James) Dodd, Dublin, OH; brother, Ralph E. )Barbara Riddlebarger, Logan, OH; sister-in-law, Anne Leland, AZ; 6 nieces and nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Shirley was a long-time employee of Chillicothe High School and will be remembered as "Mom" and "Grandma" by many former students and friends. She was a member of the CHS Athletic Hall of Fame,
Tyler U.M. Church and served for many years on the Ross County Fair Board.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Grandview Cemetery. Calling hours will not be observed. A Celebration of Life will be held later and will be announced. The family requests memorial contributions in her memory be made to the Chillicothe Cavalier Club, 326 Fairway Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601.
The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019