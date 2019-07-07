|
|
Shirley A. Sowers
Circleville - Shirley A. Sowers, 87, of Circleville, died July 3, 2019 at her residence. She was born on January 1, 1932 in Bentonville, IN, the daughter of Vernon and Florence (Price) Huffman. She was retired from General Electric, member of Logan Elm Baptist Church and Good Time Quilters. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul E. Sowers; son, Gary Sowers; grandson, Zachary; sisters, Frances Johnson, Maxine Barr and Betty Watson. She is survived by her children, Ron (Karen) Sowers, Mike Sowers, Paul (Nancy) Sowers, Cheryl (Doug) Goode and Karen McDevitt; daughter-in-law, Cindy Sowers; 14 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; special friend, Bill Johnson and siblings, Jean Terflinger, David Huffman, Norman Huffman. Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday July 8, 2019 at the Logan Elm Baptist Church with Pastor David Cavanaugh officiating. Burial will be in Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Memorial contributions may be made to Logan Elm Baptist Church, 22530 Bolender-Pontious Rd., Circleville, OH 43113 or Berger Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 7, 2019