|
|
Shirley Ann Cox
Stoutsville - Shirley Ann Cox, 80, of Stoutsville passed away on May 16, 2019. She was born on December 11, 2019 in Hallsville to Leroy and Dulcie (Gatwood) Sheppard. She was preceded in death by her father Leroy Sheppard, her mother Dulcie Newland and sisters Barbara Scott and Betty Brungs. Shirley is survived by her husband Mike Cox, sons Don Michael and Scott Alan Cox, grandchildren Justin, Shawn, Kaylen and Kristen, great grandchildren Dylan, Emma, Greyson, Blake, Mia and Serenity and by sister Mary Alice Lindsey. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 17, 2019