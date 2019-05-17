Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Cox

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Ann Cox Obituary
Shirley Ann Cox

Stoutsville - Shirley Ann Cox, 80, of Stoutsville passed away on May 16, 2019. She was born on December 11, 2019 in Hallsville to Leroy and Dulcie (Gatwood) Sheppard. She was preceded in death by her father Leroy Sheppard, her mother Dulcie Newland and sisters Barbara Scott and Betty Brungs. Shirley is survived by her husband Mike Cox, sons Don Michael and Scott Alan Cox, grandchildren Justin, Shawn, Kaylen and Kristen, great grandchildren Dylan, Emma, Greyson, Blake, Mia and Serenity and by sister Mary Alice Lindsey. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now