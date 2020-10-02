1/1
Shirley "Pat" Bell
Shirley "Pat" Bell

Chillicothe - Shirley "Pat" Bell, 79, of Chillicothe, died 9:36 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe following an extended illness.

She was born March 9, 1941, in Ross County, to the late Wilbur D. and Sarah Blanche Turner Rickey. On May 1, 1959, she married Noah Dwight "Junior" Bell who died August 10, 1998.

Surviving are a daughter, Janet (Bill) Dean, of Peebles, OH; sons, Randall Bell and Michael (Jennifer) Bell, both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Jason Dean, Nicholas Dean, Chris Bell, Quinna Bell, Alizabeth Sparks and Sarah Bell; great grandchildren, Hannah, Annabell, Isabella, Brysin, Olivia, Savannah, Chloe and Vivian; brothers, Allen (Margaret) Rickey, of Chillicothe and Gale (Sharon) Rickey, of Waverly; a sister-in-law, Jeanett Rickey, of Chillicothe; a special friend, Melba Rickey, of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews and close cousin, Leola Elder. She was predeceased by a brother, Raymond M. Rickey.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Woodrow Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
