Shirley Caplinger
CHILLICOTHE - Shirley Ann Hiles Caplinger, 79, of Chillicothe, died August 19, 2019, at Heartland of Chillicothe, following an extended illness.
She was born August 7, 1940 in Chillicothe to the late Addie and Donna Mae Fizer Hiles. Survivors include three sons, Gene, Paul (Marife), and James (Yhen) Caplinger, all of Chillicothe; seven grandchildren, Dustin, Davey, Stephanie, Paula, Pauline and Caleb Caplinger, Casey (Tyler) VanBuskirk; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Freda Krider; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Kathleen, Sharon and Irma, and two brothers, Dewey and Robert Hiles.
Funeral services will be held 5:00 pm Friday at the Jefferson Ave. Church of Christ in Christian Union, Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call 3:00-5:00 pm Friday at the church, prior to the service. Her memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019