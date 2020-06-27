Shirley "Skip" Cousins
CHILLICOTHE - Pastor Shirley L. "Skip" Cousins, 83, of Chillicothe, died 11:35 am, Friday, June 26, 2020 at his residence, following a battle with cancer.
He was born July 27, 1936 in Chillicothe to the late George and Tula Netter Cousins. On June 8, 1963 he married Marvine M. Hughes Cousins, who survives. Also surviving are four children, Robin (Mark) Payne, Stephen Cousins, and Kimberly (Jay) Lynch, all of Chillicothe, and Eric Cousins, of Kentucky; three grandchildren, Eryn (Jason) Caldwell, Kameron Cousins, and Dakota Cousins; five siblings, Ronnie (Lovada) Cousins, Larry (Marilyn) Cousins, Victor Cousins and Kathy (Chuck) Sims, all of Chillicothe and Mike (Crystal) Cousins, of Frankfort; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, George and Doug Cousins.
Skip retired from DuPont as a machine operator and as pastor of New Life Christian Church, after 40 years of service. He was extremely active in the community, in the school systems, in prison ministry and hospital ministry.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.