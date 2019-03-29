Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Judd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ellen Judd


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Ellen Judd Obituary
Shirley Ellen Judd

Chillicothe - Shirley Ellen Judd, 82, of Chillicothe, died at 7:38 p.m. on March 24, 2019, following an extended illness.

Shirley was born May 30, 1936, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Everett and Cordelia Keller Payne. On February 16, 1957, she married the late Verlon Wayne Judd.

Surviving Shirley are her son, Anthony (Tony), and his wife, Joanie, of Gilbert, Arizona; granddaughters Bailey, Hannah, and Miranda. Shirley is also survived by her brother, James E. Payne, her sisters, Sharon (Walter) Trimble, and Carol (Ken Sr.) Wheeler, all of Chillicothe; countless nephews and nieces, great, and great great nephews and nieces; and her beloved dog, Gabrielle (Gabby).

Shirley was predeceased by her brothers, Richard L. Payne, Sr. and Donald E. Payne; her sisters, Betty L. Azbell, and Barbara J. Sanford; and her in-laws, Dowie and Cassie Judd.

Shirley was a 1954 graduate from Unioto High School. She retired as a cook for Union Scioto Schools. As a member of the Unioto Booster Club, she spent countless hours volunteering at Unioto ball games and fair concessions. In her later years, she showed her support by attending games and meets.

Shirley loved having her hands in the dirt, gardening both flowers and tomatoes. Christmas was Shirley's favorite holiday. She looked forward to the visiting, cooking and baking, music, decorating, and adding festive lights to her home. To best describe Shirley Ellen Payne Judd, it takes very few words. She was loving, kind, independent, a champion of those less-fortunate, and had a tireless, tremendous heart for service.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Browns Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday or from 12 noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Adena Hospice 2077 Western Avenue Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now