|
|
Shirley Ellen Judd
Chillicothe - Shirley Ellen Judd, 82, of Chillicothe, died at 7:38 p.m. on March 24, 2019, following an extended illness.
Shirley was born May 30, 1936, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Everett and Cordelia Keller Payne. On February 16, 1957, she married the late Verlon Wayne Judd.
Surviving Shirley are her son, Anthony (Tony), and his wife, Joanie, of Gilbert, Arizona; granddaughters Bailey, Hannah, and Miranda. Shirley is also survived by her brother, James E. Payne, her sisters, Sharon (Walter) Trimble, and Carol (Ken Sr.) Wheeler, all of Chillicothe; countless nephews and nieces, great, and great great nephews and nieces; and her beloved dog, Gabrielle (Gabby).
Shirley was predeceased by her brothers, Richard L. Payne, Sr. and Donald E. Payne; her sisters, Betty L. Azbell, and Barbara J. Sanford; and her in-laws, Dowie and Cassie Judd.
Shirley was a 1954 graduate from Unioto High School. She retired as a cook for Union Scioto Schools. As a member of the Unioto Booster Club, she spent countless hours volunteering at Unioto ball games and fair concessions. In her later years, she showed her support by attending games and meets.
Shirley loved having her hands in the dirt, gardening both flowers and tomatoes. Christmas was Shirley's favorite holiday. She looked forward to the visiting, cooking and baking, music, decorating, and adding festive lights to her home. To best describe Shirley Ellen Payne Judd, it takes very few words. She was loving, kind, independent, a champion of those less-fortunate, and had a tireless, tremendous heart for service.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Browns Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday or from 12 noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Adena Hospice 2077 Western Avenue Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019