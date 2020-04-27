|
|
Shirley Johnson
Chillicothe - Shirley Ann Johnson, 74, was called Home to be with the Lord on the afternoon of Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her son's residence.
She was born June 15, 1945 to the late Howard and Dorothy Caplinger. On October 14, 1961, she married Lloyd "Frank" Johnson sharing 57 years of marriage.
She is survived by her son Steve (Jackie) Johnson, four grandchildren, Erik Johnson, David Johnson, Miami Johnson and Chanelle Ann Marie Johnson; several great grandchildren; sister Betty (Bobby) Dragoo; and her companion Corky also known as "little white dog".
She was preceded in death by parents, Howard and Dorothy Caplinger, husband Lloyd Johnson, two sons, David Johnson and Anthony Johnson; and granddaughter Cathrine Johnson.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Adena Hospice for their love and care.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public calling hours. Graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11:00am on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Twin Township Cemetery with Pastor Dave Marhoover.
Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020