Shirley June Jones
Memphis, TN - Shirley June Jones, 84, of Memphis, Tennessee, died on Saturday morning, the 20th of June, 2020.
Mrs. Jones was born in Vinton County, Ohio, daughter of the late Wendell Leroy & Evelyn Irene Pettit Oakes. She was an accountant and bookkeeper, lastly working with her son Lenny at his company N.A.T.I.
Shirley was also preceded in death by a son Gary S. Jones; sister Rosalie Ellen Oakes; and brothers Danny Lee, Clarence Frederick, and Roy Eugene Oakes
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Leonard & Karin Jones, Jr.; sister Linda Sue Oakes Adams; brother Larry Roger Oakes; and her three granddaughters Emily Lauren, Rachel Marie and Mary Elizabeth Siano.
Family and friends will gather to share memories and refreshments on Monday, the 22nd of June from half past five until a memorial service begins at seven o'clock that evening all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38119.
Online condolences, floral offerings and directions may be found through www.memphisfuneralpoplar.com
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.