Shirley Mellinger
Waverly - Shirley (Meyers) Mellinger, 90, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in her home after a period of declining health.
Her husband and love of her life, Penrose Strawn Mellinger, preceded her in death in 1980. Shirley was born in 1930 in Jacksonville, Illinois, the daughter of the late Frederick Godfrey Meyers and Mabel Josephine (Grubel) Meyers. Her sister, Mimi (Meyers) Huntman, the instigator of much laughter, preceded her in death.
Shirley was devoted to her family and a steady contributor of her time and talents to many community organizations and friends. She was especially devoted to music, trained as a classical pianist, providing memories of recitals at the house and piano lessons for the local children. She was a member of the Waverly Community Concerts Association and devoted to her friends at Bristol Village. A voracious reader, she was a strong supporter of public libraries. Shirley was a teacher for Waverly City Schools and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waverly.
With eyes that twinkled with creativity and wit, Shirley was deeply loved and much admired by her family. She is survived by two sons, Frederick P. Mellinger and his wife Jocia, and daughters, Sarah Jo and Marah Jane of Angelica, New York, son, Thomas S. Mellinger of Columbus, Ohio and daughter, Virginia L. Mellinger of Rising Fawn, Georgia.
A Memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Bob Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
The family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Federation of the Blind, 200 East Wells Street at Jernigan Place, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, https://www.nfb.org
or N.C.R. Hospice, 681 East Third Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690.
The Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly is caring for the Mellinger family. Online condolences may be made at www.boyerfuneral.com
.