Sondra Speakman Smith
Chillicothe - Sondra Speakman Smith, 70, of Chillicothe, passed away 4:32 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at her residence unexpectedly.
She was born March 20, 1949, in Chillicothe to the late James E. and Mary E. Dennewitz Speakman.
Surviving are children, Kimberly (Charles) Murphy, of Waverly and Ken A. Smith, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Eric R. McCluskey, Fred W. (Morgan) McCluskey, Tyler Murphy and Jesse Murphy; four great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Ryan, Myles and Jace; a brother, James G. "Butch" (Judy) Speakman, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by a grandson, Heath A. McCluskey; a brother, Rickey Speakman and husband, Kenneth L. Smith.
Sondra was a dental assistant and a home health aide for Family Senior Care.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rich Cottrill officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019