|
|
Sonia L. Helmick
Chillicothe - Sonia L. "Sunny" Helmick, 81, of Chillicothe, passed away 12:53 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
She was born January 15, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Charles and Frances Burlile Kern. On June 12, 1964 she married Harry L. Helmick who preceded her in death July 23, 1999.
Surviving are children, Kimberly Hagley, of Chillicothe, Harry "Butch" (Teresa) Helmick II, of Frankfort and Heidi L. (Kevin) Claytor, of McArthur; grandchildren, Katie (Casey) Marion, Dr. Allison (Jonathan) Hagley, Paige (Sean Tomecko) Hagley, Brooke (Jacob) Purpero, Amanda (Charlie DeMint) Helmick and Jacob Helmick; sister, Virginia (Don) Proehl, of Kingston and sister-in-law, Denise Kern, of Clarksburg; twin brothers, Timothy (Gail) Kern, of Chillicothe and Thomas (Marilyn) Kern, of Clarksburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Terry Kern and infant brother, Charles and son-in-law, Terry Hagley.
Sunny retired from the former Chillicothe Telephone Company where she had worked from 1965-2003 and was a 1955 graduate of Central High School in Columbus. She volunteered at Adena Regional Medical Center and enjoyed her "Friday" morning breakfast group at Bob Evans. Sunny was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and enjoyed attending the Disciples Sunday School class.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 in the Tabernacle Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Donations may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 221 E. Main St., Chillicothe, OH or the Ross County Humane Society 2308 A Lick Run Rd., Chillicothe, OH.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019