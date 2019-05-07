|
Sonja Hamblin Seagraves
Chillicothe - Sonja Hamblin Seagraves has moved from her temporary earthly home in Chillicothe, Ohio to reside in the House of her Lord forever. On May 5, 2019 she passed from this earth following an extended illness.
Sonja was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on December 5, 1941 to Ethan and Betty Rinehart Hamblin and had two siblings, brothers Wayne Hamblin (sister-in-law, Barbara) and Neal Roger Hamblin. She leaves behind her son, Todd Rundels, and her daughter Rhonda (Mrs. Robert Schuler) along with two grandchildren, Benjamin (Alicia) and Seth (Morgan) Schuler. Also surviving are Sonja's nieces Jamie Stephenson and Heidi Hamblin and an aunt, Katherine Rinehart. Her former husband, James Seagraves, passed on in 2005.
Sonny was a 1959 graduate of Chillicothe High School and Ohio University-Chillicothe where she studied mental technology. Later she graduated from Hocking Tech as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked in the psychiatric ward at the Veterans Administration Medical Center for five years and at Bristol Village as a home health nurse.
In their childhood, she and her cousin Patty were known as the neighborhood entertainers. They put on puppet shows for the neighborhood kids and served them refreshments after the shows. As an adult, puppet shows continued to be a part of Sonny's life when she would sing at puppet shows staged in various area nursing homes.
Sonja hopes to be remembered for having sung at various churches in Chillicothe, Richmond Dale, Waverly, and Wellston. She also sang on a radio show on WXIC-AM. Her favorite song to sing was "The Best Is Yet to Come."
Calling hours will be held from 11:00 to 1:00 on Thursday, May 9 at the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Mark Clendaniel, from Jefferson Avenue Church of Christ in Christian Union will speak. Burial will follow at the Twin Township Cemetery.
Sonja trusts she will be greeted in her new home by both her parents and her brothers along with other Christian friends who moved on before her. She will be there to greet those she left behind when it is their time to move on.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 7, 2019