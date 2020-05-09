|
Stanely W. Shope
Chillicothe - Stanley W. Shope, 69, died unexpectedly on May 8, 2020, at his residence.
He was born September 21, 1950, in Kenton, OH, to the late James E., Jr., and Helen L. (Mustain) Shope. On December 6, 1986, he married the former Lesley J. Summers, who survives.
Also surviving are his children: Nicole (Shawn) Long, Colton Shope and Collin (Megan) Shope, all of Chillicothe; a grandson Davis Long, and another Rory Shope, expected in October; a brother James E. (Joan) Shope III; nieces and nephews: Gayle Lundsford, Gus Lundsford, Lori Buzzelli, Chris Buzzelli and Greg Shope; and a brother-in-law Creston (Judy) Summers. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters Judy Buzzelli and Patty Lundsford; and a brother-in-law Brad Summers.
Stan was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, Class of 1968. He then earned his Bachelor of Education, Bachelor of General Studies and received his Master's of Business Administration. Stan spent a year in Brazil teaching English to professional working class. He worked as an auditor for the Mars Corporation, Pet Food Division. He served his country honorably in the US Marine Corps. Stan was an avid Ohio University alum, supporter, donor and fan. He also enjoyed gardening. He was a member of the VFW, AmVets and the B.P.O.E., Lodge 52. Unbeknownst to many, Stan was a big community supporter, from charities, to local sports, to education. He enjoyed giving back.
At his request, there will be no public services. Cremation services are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bishop Flaget School. 570 Parsons Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online guestbook and tribute video are available www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 9 to May 11, 2020