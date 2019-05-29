|
|
Stanley H. (Stan) Smith
Key West - Stanley H. Smith (Stan), 78, passed away May 19 with his family in Key West, Florida.
Stan was born in Chillicothe to Martha and Leonard Smith on March 13, 1941. He was a graduate of Chillicothe High School class of 1959. He retired from Mead Paper Company after 35 years as a pipe fitter.
Stan was preceded in death by his mother Martha, father Leonard and brother Robert Smith.
Stan is survived by his sister Barbara (Gerry) Burman, Jackson, Michigan, brothers Jon (Jean) Smith, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina and Brian (Kelly) Smith, Nags Head, North Carolina. As well as several nieces and nephews.
Stan was a wonderful dad to his surviving daughters Cyndi (Mike) Seiler, Key West, Florida and Stephanie (Jason) Wright, Severna Park, Maryland. He was an amazing Grandpa/PaPaw to his grandchildren. Aubree (Raiko Alfonso) Smith, Henry & Emmy Wright and sweet great grand daughter Isla Naomi Alfonso.
Stan loved his grandchildren more than anything. He never missed a concert, ball game, swim meet or play. He was their biggest fan.
Stan also loved his morning coffee club at the Cozy Inn, volunteering at the VA golf course and visiting/entertaining his dear friend Toni Ramsey at A Cut Above.
Stan loved to tell a story and if you were lucky enough, he would tell it to you twice. He was always willing to help his friends with projects and cooking jobs. Stan loved to golf, he loved his friends, he loved the ocean and he loved his family.
A private memorial service will be held in Key West, Florida later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stan's name to the Forest E. Everhart Memorial Golf Course 176 Clinton Rd. 6D, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601
Stan's daughters wish to extend our sincere thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice of Key West, Dr. Rocky Tingle & Dr. Julie Ann Floyd of Key West, the entire caring staff at Adena Cancer Center and special friends Porky Dennis, Jodi McWhorter and Randy Post.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 29, 2019