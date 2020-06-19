Stefan Detty
Stefan Detty

Chillicothe - Stefan E. Detty, 51, of Chillicothe, passed away 3:09 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born June 7, 1969 in Chillicothe to the late Roger Eugene and Judith Hollis Detty.

Surviving a daughter, Jessica L. Holton, of Wellston; grandsons, Garrett Clark and Rory Carrington; a sister, Sheryl L. (Matthew) Friend, of Chillicothe.

Stefan had worked for Chillicothe Packaging.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
