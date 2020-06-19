Stefan Detty
Chillicothe - Stefan E. Detty, 51, of Chillicothe, passed away 3:09 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born June 7, 1969 in Chillicothe to the late Roger Eugene and Judith Hollis Detty.
Surviving a daughter, Jessica L. Holton, of Wellston; grandsons, Garrett Clark and Rory Carrington; a sister, Sheryl L. (Matthew) Friend, of Chillicothe.
Stefan had worked for Chillicothe Packaging.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Chillicothe - Stefan E. Detty, 51, of Chillicothe, passed away 3:09 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born June 7, 1969 in Chillicothe to the late Roger Eugene and Judith Hollis Detty.
Surviving a daughter, Jessica L. Holton, of Wellston; grandsons, Garrett Clark and Rory Carrington; a sister, Sheryl L. (Matthew) Friend, of Chillicothe.
Stefan had worked for Chillicothe Packaging.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.