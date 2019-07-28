Services
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Bethel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Frances (Hutchison) Bethel


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stella Frances (Hutchison) Bethel Obituary
Stella Frances (Hutchison) Bethel

Chillicothe, OH. - Stella Frances (Hutchison) Bethel, 88, of Chillicothe, passed from this life into the arms of Her Heavenly Father on July 26, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family after an extended illness. She was born on July 6, 1931, in Raysville, the daughter of the late Clarence and Flossie (Justice) Hutchison. On March 17, 1956, she united in marriage with her loving husband, Elvin Orville Bethel, who preceded her in death in 2017.

Stella is survived by her children, David E. (Julie) Bethel, of Kingston, and Steven R. Bethel, of Chillicothe; granddaughters, Emme Bethel, of Chillicothe, and Maria Bethel, of Austin, Texas; great-grandsons, Braeden and Brody Vincent; sister, Mary Brown, of Chillicothe; and numerous other family members and friends whom she cherished.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Elvin A. "Alan" Bethel; and brothers, Russell, Howard, George, Owen, and Glendon Hutchison. Stella enjoyed traveling, gardening, and singing hymns while cooking.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31 at 11:00 a.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. Dean Queen officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Chillicothe. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Stella's online guest registry at

www.hillfhkingston.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now