|
|
Stella Frances (Hutchison) Bethel
Chillicothe, OH. - Stella Frances (Hutchison) Bethel, 88, of Chillicothe, passed from this life into the arms of Her Heavenly Father on July 26, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family after an extended illness. She was born on July 6, 1931, in Raysville, the daughter of the late Clarence and Flossie (Justice) Hutchison. On March 17, 1956, she united in marriage with her loving husband, Elvin Orville Bethel, who preceded her in death in 2017.
Stella is survived by her children, David E. (Julie) Bethel, of Kingston, and Steven R. Bethel, of Chillicothe; granddaughters, Emme Bethel, of Chillicothe, and Maria Bethel, of Austin, Texas; great-grandsons, Braeden and Brody Vincent; sister, Mary Brown, of Chillicothe; and numerous other family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Elvin A. "Alan" Bethel; and brothers, Russell, Howard, George, Owen, and Glendon Hutchison. Stella enjoyed traveling, gardening, and singing hymns while cooking.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31 at 11:00 a.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. Dean Queen officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Chillicothe. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Stella's online guest registry at
www.hillfhkingston.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 28, 2019