Stephanie Lanzer
Chillicothe - Stephanie A. Lanzer, 45, of Chillicothe, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday April 21, 2019, at 9:04 p.m., leaving behind her best friend and fiancé Rod Valentine.
She was born December 28, 1973 to Nancy (Brent) Goodman and the late Jeff (Wanda) Lanzer.
Stephanie is survived by her son; William Jackson (Matt) Stetzer of Lima, OH and her daughter Natalie Stetzer. Also surviving are sisters; Beth (Trey) Poythress and Megan Goodman, brother; Nick Goodman, all of Richmond, VA, a step-brother; Kyle (Aarika) Osborne of Waverly, a step-sister; Carrie (Andy) Sears of Worthington, several nieces and nephews, and numerous friends in Chillicothe and in Richmond, where she graduated from J.R. Tucker High School.
She graduated from Shawnee State as a licensed Dental Hygienist, and from OU-Chillicothe as a Registered Nurse. She worked in Home Health where she enjoyed talking and helping many people, even bringing home Snuggles the cat to help a patient who could no longer keep him.
Stephanie loved to talk and since the loss of her dad in 2012, spent every Thanksgiving volunteering at The Salvation Army, making more friends along the way.
She was one of a kind and will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
A celebration of her life will be held 3:30 p.m., Saturday April 27, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME, with Rev. James Grove officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the hour of service on Saturday. Following cremation, interment will be held at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner Fund or to a .
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. An online memorial is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019