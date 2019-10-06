|
|
Stephen "Steve" Clayton Compher
Oxford, PA - Stephen "Steve" Clayton Compher 78 of Oxford, Pennsylvania passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at home, surrounded by close family and friends. Steve was born June 7, 1941 in Bourneville, Ohio to Clayton H. and Mildred (Shoemaker) Compher. He was a graduate of Paint Valley High School (1959), Ohio State University (1964, Electrical Engineering), and Ohio University (1970, Master's Degree, Industrial and Systems Engineering). He married his wife Paula Slagle in 1964. Pursuing a successful career at Dupont for over 40 years, they lived in Circleville OH, Buffalo NY, West Chester PA and in their current home of Oxford PA. After completely restoring a Victorian farmhouse and a beautiful farm in Bourneville Ohio, they spent summers there, fulfilling Steve's lifelong dream of living on that farm. To his wife he was a devoted and loving husband. Who would have thought two kids from small towns in Ohio would fall in love and travel the world together? For 55 years they were inseparable as they raised their family and enjoyed all that life had to offer. To his sons he was "dude," an amazing father, always in the yard or driveway playing with them and coaching them in every possible sport. In basketball, knocking his hat off was an automatic two shot foul. To his grandchildren he was "pap," and an endless supply of love, "motorcycle pill" candy and lemon drops. To his brothers and sisters he was the support they needed, always ready to play a round of golf and eager to have a conversation about his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes. To his large extended family and many friends he was a great role model and an example of a strong Christian man. He is survived by his wife Paula and two sons, Doug (Joy) and Mark (Lisa), 5 grandchildren, Noelle, Aliza, Emma, Addy, and Jamie. He is also survived by 2 sisters and 2 brothers, Terressa (David) Bobb of Bainbridge, OH, Matilda (Warren) Burns of Avon, IN, Robert (Linda) Compher of Bourneville, OH and John Wayne (Pamela) Compher of Lynchburg, VA along with many nieces and nephews and dozens of cousins. A celebration of life service and luncheon will be held Sunday October 6th at 1 pm at the Wyncote Golf Club, 50 Wyncote Dr., Oxford, PA 19363. On Tuesday October 8th at 10:30 am in Ohio, a private burial will take place at the Twin Township Cemetery, US Rt. 50, Bourneville, Ross County, OH 45617. For all at 11:30 am, a church service with luncheon to follow will be held at the Bourneville Christian Union Church, 10499 Upper Twin Rd., South Salem, OH 45681. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Bourneville Christian Union Church Youth Center, PO Box 96, Bourneville, OH 45617. The Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019