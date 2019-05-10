Services
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Frankfort, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen E. "Spank" Dennis


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen E. "Spank" Dennis Obituary
Stephen E. "Spank" Dennis

Frankfort - Stephen E. "Spank" Dennis, 52 of Frankfort, died unexpectedly from a lingering illness on Tuesday afternoon, May 7, 2019, at the Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. He was born on Thursday, November 10, 1966 in Chillicothe, the son of Thomas, Jr. and Carol Richardson Dennis.

Steve is survived by his parents, Tom and Carol Dennis of Frankfort, one sister; Sally (Derek) Cartee of Chillicothe, His two dogs, Sonny and Braxie, his cats; Cotton, Blackie and Smokie. He is also survived by his aunts; Joyce Dennis of Fairborn and Barbara Abernathy of Frankfort, his cousins; Kim Abernathy, Judi (Duane) Halcomb of Frankfort, Jane Abernathy of Marion, several other cousins and many friends. Tom and Carol would like to extend a special thank you to Shannon McNeely. Steve is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Alex Dennis, grandparents; Tom and Mary Dennis, one aunt; Jane Dennis and a cousin; Carol McQuiniff.

Spank was a 1985 graduate of Adena High School. He had been employed at Rocal of Frankfort. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Bengals and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Spank loved to fish and always enjoyed a bike ride on the bike path.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort officiated by Rev. Phillip Rutherford. Friends can visit with Spank's family on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 100 W. Old Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 118, Worthington OH 43085. Those who wish may sign his online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now