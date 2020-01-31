|
Dr. Stephen Fleischer
CHILLICOTHE - Dr. Stephen Fleischer, 95, of Chillicothe, died peacefully, at his home, January 29, 2020.
He was born August 29, 1924 in New York, NY to the late J. Louis and Pauline Goldberg Fleischer. On February 14, 1948 he married Naomi Wolfe Fleischer, who died April 9, 2013. Surviving are three children, David Fleischer, of Los Angeles, Amy Fleischer-Brown, of Columbus, and Ivy (Anthony) Kupec, of Washington DC; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Martin and a sister, Merna Fisher.
Dr. Fleischer was a US Army veteran. He attended the University of Michigan, and Columbia University. He was an intern at Ohio State University and served his pediatric residency at Children's Hospital, Columbus. He went on to become Chief Resident at Children's. In 1955 he co-founded the first pediatric group in Chillicothe, Smith-Fleischer Pediatrics, now Adena Pediatrics. He was a member of the Medical Society, served in several administrative positions within the Adena Health System, including Chief of Staff, was a member of the American Medical Association and the National Pediatric Society.
A memorial service will be announced later this year. Memorial contributions may be made to Adena Hospice, 2077 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020