Stephen H. "COW" Carroll
Upper Arlington - Stephen H. "COW" Carroll, age 70, passed away at his home in Upper Arlington, OH Friday February 8, 2019. He was born on November 8, 1948 in Chillicothe, OH to John Lawrence "NUB" and Mary (Hughes) Carroll. He graduated Chillicothe High School in 1966. He was a member of the band VonKennel and The Missing Lynx and had a passion for music that would last his entire life. There wasn't a great record, tape, or CD that Cow wasn't the first to have. He served honorably in the Army during Vietnam. At 9 a.m. on November 3rd, 1969 he was wounded in action and would receive the Purple Heart 16 days later. On December 17th, 1969 he was medically evacuated to Camp Zama, Japan and would eventually be received at Walter Reed hospital in Washington D.C. on February 8th, 1970, where he would spend the next year of his life. On April 3rd, 1980 he married his beloved wife, Nancy Kay Rayburn, of Portsmouth, Oh, whom he is survived by. Together, over the next 38 years they would travel the world celebrating life with friends and making memories with everyone that they encountered. They also attended many sporting events, none more important than Ohio State football and The Indy 500. As a young man, Steve was avid runner and excellent golfer. He and Nancy, or "Ray" as she was known to close friends raised 5 golden retrievers. Bo, Carrie, Josh, Augie and Reggie were the light of their lives. He is survived by three loving sisters, Nancy (Brent) Goodman of Richmond, VA., Amy (Mitch) Fields of Kinnikinnick, OH and Julie Mallow of Chillicothe, OH. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Louie Rayburn of Portsmouth, OH. Cow's smile, laughter and personality were infectious to all those who knew him and he is remembered by lifelong friends, Cam and Cheri Shipley, Russ and Nancy Frankle, Garrett and Patricia Shoemaker, Gary and Cindy Rhinehart, Bruce and Diane Cochran, Dr. Tim Nusbaum, Dave Blosser, Bob Radabaugh, Mike Steinbrook, Pete Coppel, Fred Ashbrook, Dudley Simpson, Bill Herrnstein, Gary VonKennel, Dave Watts, Liz Joseph, Mary Ann Campbell, Cheryl Dicus Hoffman, Barb Lambert, Carol Ware Duff, Nedra Kedash, Mike Dotson and Bob Hess. Although he had no children of his own he left a lasting impression on his nieces and nephews, Kassi (Francis) Schiavo, Trevor (Shannon Goode) Rayburn, Stephanie Lanzer, Jennifer Tinsley, Beth (Trey) Poythress, Adam (Lauren) Porter, Ben Jones, Corey Fields, Caleb Fields, Nick Goodman, Meghan Goodman, Gabe Mallow and Rachel Mallow. A celebration of life is being planned in Steve's honor at the Sunroom at the Brick at 113 E. High St. in Frankfort, OH on March 9th. Friends and family are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers and gifts, friends are encouraged to make a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with final arrangements.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019