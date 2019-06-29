Services
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Knapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Lamar Knapp


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Lamar Knapp Obituary
Stephen Lamar Knapp

Bainbridge - Stephen Lamar Knapp 64 of Bainbridge died unexpectedly Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center ICU. Steve was born March 14, 1955 in Knockemstiff, Ohio to James Lamar Knapp and Opal (Williamson) Knapp. On November 13, 1973 he married the former Linda Frizzell, who survives.

Also surviving is his mother, Opal; son, Aaron and his partner Amy Bray of Bainbridge; two grandsons, Grant Meyer and Trenton Knapp; sister-in-law, Talley (Bob) Patterson; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Mindi) Frizzell and Robert (Cathy) Frizzell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Stephen was a retired carpenter Local 437 and cabinet and furniture maker.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Adena ICU for the care they gave Steve.

Funeral services will be held 1 pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge with Rev. Dane Knapp officiating. Burial will follow in the Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may visit with Steve's family from 5 to 8 pm Monday at the funeral home. Those wishing to sign Steve's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now