|
|
Stephen Lamar Knapp
Bainbridge - Stephen Lamar Knapp 64 of Bainbridge died unexpectedly Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center ICU. Steve was born March 14, 1955 in Knockemstiff, Ohio to James Lamar Knapp and Opal (Williamson) Knapp. On November 13, 1973 he married the former Linda Frizzell, who survives.
Also surviving is his mother, Opal; son, Aaron and his partner Amy Bray of Bainbridge; two grandsons, Grant Meyer and Trenton Knapp; sister-in-law, Talley (Bob) Patterson; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Mindi) Frizzell and Robert (Cathy) Frizzell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Stephen was a retired carpenter Local 437 and cabinet and furniture maker.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Adena ICU for the care they gave Steve.
Funeral services will be held 1 pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge with Rev. Dane Knapp officiating. Burial will follow in the Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may visit with Steve's family from 5 to 8 pm Monday at the funeral home. Those wishing to sign Steve's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 29, 2019