Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Calling hours
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Steve Hoylman


1949 - 2019
Steve Hoylman Obituary
Steve Hoylman

Chillicothe - Steve Hoylman, 70, of Chillicothe, died while surrounded by his loving family at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born July 23, 1949, in Chillicothe, to the late William R. and Effie Grubb Hoylman.

Surviving are daughters, Stephanie Bushatz, of Saline, MI and Julie (Gary Best) Hoylman, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Alanna (Chris) Best-Jackson, of Columbus, Kassandra (Christian)Mathias, of Chillicothe, Taylor (Lydia Patchett) Best, of Dayton, Steven Best, of Clarksburg and Zachary Hoylman, of Saline, MI; a great granddaughter, Aniyah Bushatz; a brother, David (Sue) Hoylman, of Chillicothe; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Lori Vanek and brothers, Donald, George and Johnny Hoylman.

Steve served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He retired from Glatfelter where he had worked for many years. Steve was a member of AMVEST Post 4, American Legion Post 62 and U.P.I.U. Local 731.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery where Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 or one hour prior to the service on Monday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019
