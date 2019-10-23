Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Steven A. Glassburn

Steven A. Glassburn Obituary
Steven A. Glassburn

Chillicothe - Steven Arthur Glassburn, 56 of Chillicothe went to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening, Oct. 22, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends after a four-month battle with cancer. He was born Aug.10, 1963 in Chillicothe, the son of David W. and Judith (Reichelderfer) Glassburn.

Surviving is the love of his life, Angie Cunningham; his mother, Judy Glassburn; his children, Amanda Rue, Tiffany Glassburn, Emily (Matt) Barker and Brad (Lisa) Cunningham that he thought of like a son; his grandchildren, Isabella Ramsey, Liliana Barker and Finnegan Cunningham; his brothers, David A. (Jackie) Glassburn and Patrick (Chris) Glassburn, all of Chillicothe; his aunt, Barbara (John) Duncan, Lancaster; his uncles, Tim (Kippie) Reichelderfer and Dan (Gail) Reichelderfer, all of Chillicothe and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.

He was a graduate of Unioto High School and was an employee of Westmoreland Place Care Group. He was a member of Eagles Aerie 600 and enjoyed golf, playing the Crown Hill Golf League for several years. Steve was a dedicated fan of Ohio State football and loved the Buckeyes.

Steve always said that Angie and his children were the best thing to happen to him in his life.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Doug Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday.

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
