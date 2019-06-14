|
Steven Carl Meadows
Ray - Steven Carl Meadows, age 66, of Ray, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home. He was born January 11, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Vernon C. and Mary (Sharon) Meadows.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sandie (Wright) Meadows, of Ray; children, Gretchen (Steve) Nichting, of Durham, North Carolina, Matt (Jaimee) Meadows, of Jackson, Julie (John) Lange, of Grandview, OH, and Amy (Branden) McGhee, of Jackson; ten grandchildren; 1 great grandchild. Steve is also survived by his siblings, Joyce (Doug) Fannin, of FL., Gary Meadows, of Beaver, OH, and David Meadows, of FL. and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Friends may call Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Butch Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.
