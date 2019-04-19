Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Detty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Detty


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven Detty Obituary
Steven Detty

Chillicothe - Steven O. Detty, 63 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019 in the OSU James Cancer Hospital, Columbus following an extended illness. He was born October 1, 1955 in Chillicothe, the son of the late Owen S. and Anna (Ingham) Detty.

Surviving are his step-children, Shannon (Amanda) Walls, Indiana and Jarod Walls, Portsmouth; 4 step-grandchildren; his sister, Marsha (Chuck) Hafner, Chillicothe; his niece, Amber (David) Kincaid; his nephew, Chad (Angela) Hafner and special great-nephews, Ryan Kincaid, Michael Hafner and Matthew Hafner. His parents preceded him in death.

Steven was an employee of Kenworth with more than 35 years of service. He was a member of the First Wesleyan Church. Before his illness, he enjoyed installing and maintaining church sound systems as well as recording and producing Christian music for local musicians.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Pastors John Welch and Anne Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308 Lick Run Rd., #A, Chillicothe, OH 45601 (rosscountyhumanesociety.org)

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now