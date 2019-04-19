|
|
Steven Detty
Chillicothe - Steven O. Detty, 63 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019 in the OSU James Cancer Hospital, Columbus following an extended illness. He was born October 1, 1955 in Chillicothe, the son of the late Owen S. and Anna (Ingham) Detty.
Surviving are his step-children, Shannon (Amanda) Walls, Indiana and Jarod Walls, Portsmouth; 4 step-grandchildren; his sister, Marsha (Chuck) Hafner, Chillicothe; his niece, Amber (David) Kincaid; his nephew, Chad (Angela) Hafner and special great-nephews, Ryan Kincaid, Michael Hafner and Matthew Hafner. His parents preceded him in death.
Steven was an employee of Kenworth with more than 35 years of service. He was a member of the First Wesleyan Church. Before his illness, he enjoyed installing and maintaining church sound systems as well as recording and producing Christian music for local musicians.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Pastors John Welch and Anne Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308 Lick Run Rd., #A, Chillicothe, OH 45601 (rosscountyhumanesociety.org)
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019