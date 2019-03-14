Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven E. Hayes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steven E. Hayes Obituary
Steven E. Hayes

Chillicothe - Steven E. Hayes 51 of Chillicothe, passed away unexpectedly on Tues. March 12, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center. Currently was a Truck Driver for Y.R.C. the former Roadway Trucking . The family will receive friends on Sat. March 16th from 12 noon till 2:00 p.m. with a Service to follow at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio 43103 Interment will follow in Dunkard Hill Cemtery, Ross County. Full notice in Friday's paper. Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now