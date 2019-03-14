|
Steven E. Hayes
Chillicothe - Steven E. Hayes 51 of Chillicothe, passed away unexpectedly on Tues. March 12, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center. Currently was a Truck Driver for Y.R.C. the former Roadway Trucking . The family will receive friends on Sat. March 16th from 12 noon till 2:00 p.m. with a Service to follow at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio 43103 Interment will follow in Dunkard Hill Cemtery, Ross County. Full notice in Friday's paper. Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019