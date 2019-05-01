|
Steven G. Sturgell
Chillicothe - Steven D. Sturgell, 54, of Waverly, died 11:19 p.m. April 28, 2019 in the Adena Pike Medical Center unexpectedly.
He was born July 4, 1964, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late John W. Jr. and Sheila G. Long Sturgell.
Surviving are his wife, Ronda Skinner, of Waverly; a stepson, T.J. Rhea and his girlfriend, Tracy Fisher, of Chillicothe; 3 grandchildren, Olive, Traeson, and Kashton; a brother, Patrick (Tabetha) Sturgell; a sister, Jonda (Brandon) Bentley, of Washington C. H.; 3 nephews; 3 nieces; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Randy L. Sturgell.
Steven was a member of Denver Chapel Church.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dane Knapp officiating. Burial will follow in Denver Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 1, 2019