Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Chillicothe - Steven D. Sturgell, 54, of Waverly, died 11:19 p.m. April 28, 2019 in the Adena Pike Medical Center unexpectedly.

He was born July 4, 1964, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late John W. Jr. and Sheila G. Long Sturgell.

Surviving are his wife, Ronda Skinner, of Waverly; a stepson, T.J. Rhea and his girlfriend, Tracy Fisher, of Chillicothe; 3 grandchildren, Olive, Traeson, and Kashton; a brother, Patrick (Tabetha) Sturgell; a sister, Jonda (Brandon) Bentley, of Washington C. H.; 3 nephews; 3 nieces; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Randy L. Sturgell.

Steven was a member of Denver Chapel Church.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dane Knapp officiating. Burial will follow in Denver Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 1, 2019
