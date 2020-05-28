Steven Gillman
1987 - 2020
Steven Gillman

CHILLICOTHE - Steven C. Gillman, 33, of Chillicothe, passed away May 25, 2020 unexpectedly at his residence.

He was born February 17, 1987 in Athens, OH to Steve and Pam Gillman, who survive. Also surviving are his guardians, Terry and Peggy Gill, his son Vinny; step-daughter Maleah; and the love of his life, Martina Branson. Additional survivors include his brothers, Cody, Scott and TJ; several cousins; and good friends, Gordy Brooks, and Vincent and Monty Branson.

Steven was a loving son, brother, and father. He loved working out, playing basketball, Ohio State football and basketball and the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a great mentor to so many people, especially those who have been with him through good times and bad. He was an active member of Zion Baptist Church and was a camera operator for the church video crew. He loved the Lord, and accepted Christ April 4, 2020. His happy place was with his son and daughter.

Private funeral services will be held 2:00 Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Rev. Dr. J. Troy Gray officiating. The service will be livestreamed at 2:00 pm at https://video.nest.com/live/xpJYv9zGfO. The camera will not be live until the time of the service. His online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
