|
|
Rev. Steven Jay Benner
Circleville - Rev. Steven Jay Benner, 72, went to be with Jesus on December 6, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Steven was born on December 28, 1946 in Cynthianna, OH, the son of Ora "Brady" Pershing Benner and Lorraine East Benner. He was preceded in death by his father, Brady Benner, brother, Don Benner and stepfathers, Bill Huffman Sr. and Robert Dean. He is survived by his mother, Lorraine Huffman-Dean; wife of 52 years Cheryl (Guiles) Benner; children, Deborah (Dennis) Wipert, John Brady Benner, Aaron Daniel (Morgan) Benner, Rebecca Benner, Rachel Fitzpatrick, PFC James Benner, Blake Benner, Brandon Benner, Logan Martin, Michelle Secrest and Makayla Secrest; grandchildren, Danielle (Jayson) Perkins, Devon Wipert, Desarae Wipert, Shannon Benner, Rylee Nicholson, Izabella Kay Cooper and Papaws little buddy Luke Allen Jay Benner. He is also survived by brothers, Gary Benner and Rev. William (Becky) Benner; stepbrothers, Billy (Karen) Huffman ad Tim (Marie) Huffman. Steve was a minister with the Churches of Christ in Christian Union for 52 years, serving as Pastor to Lowry Lane mission, Circleville, OH, Cincinnatus, New York, Endwell, New York, Campus Church, Circleville, Newport, OH, Groveport, OH, Plain City, OH and Pine Top, Bainbridge, OH. Steve served on many boards over the years, but his heart was in working with the youth of our denomination. Bible quizzing and youth camps were his passion. Steve was well known for his crazy, funny jokes and laughter. He loved hunting, fishing and golf. He loved his family and his church families, but most of all, he loved the Lord Jesus Christ and lived his life to honor him. Our favorite verse that began our marriage was Romans 8:28 and it remains true today more than ever. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday December 11, 2019 at First Church of Christ in Christian Union with Pastors Greg Gardner, Dan Stires and Mike Holbrook. Burial will be in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Memorial contributions may be made to Wellman Funeral Home in Rev. Benner's name. Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019