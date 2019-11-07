Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Steven M. Halasz

Steven M. Halasz Obituary
Steven M. Halasz

Clarksburg - Steven Michael Halasz, 37, of Clarksburg, died 2:32 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his residence unexpectedly.

He was born March 3, 1982, in Ross County, to Paula Halasz who survives.

Also surviving are daughters, Acacia Lemaster, of Columbus and Renee Ramsey, of Chillicothe; a brother, Eric Halasz; and a half- brother, Alex Halasz, both of Clarksburg. He was predeceased by his uncle, Joe Halasz.

Steven was a self-employed mechanic and was an employee at Advanced Auto Parts, Circleville.

Funeral services will be held 3:30 Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Reverend James Houghland officiating.. In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
