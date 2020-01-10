|
|
Steven McGarvey
CHILLICOTHE - Steven Jack McGarvey, 69, of Chillicothe, died January 8, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center.
He was born May 11, 1950 in Chillicothe to the late Jack D. and Juanita McGarvey. On July 26, 1975 he married Pamela D. Woodruff, who survives. Also surviving are his daughter, Stacie (Jason) Daugherty, of South Salem and two siblings, Karen Hurles, of Millersport and Mike McGarvey, of Middletown.
Mr. McGarvey was a self-employed flooring installer. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. He was a former member of the Eagles Aerie 600.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214 in his honor. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020