Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Steven's life story with friends and family

Share Steven's life story with friends and family

Steven Peters



Waverly - Steven Peters, 62, of Waverly, Ohio passed away May 2, 2020. Memorial services will be held 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the American Legion Post #142 in Waverly.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store