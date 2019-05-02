|
|
Steven R. Keeler
Chillicothe - Steven R. Keeler, 31, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his father's residence unexpectedly.
He was born February 15, 1988, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to Steven D. and Lisa Smith Keeler.
Surviving are his mother, Lisa L. Stoltz, of Chillicothe; father, Steven D. Keeler, of Columbus; sister, Bethany A. Keeler, of Chillicothe; nieces, whom were like kids to him, Mia Tanner and Allie Cremeans, both of Chillicothe; many cousins, including special cousins whom he loved dearly, Ashley (Cory) Lane and their children, Rhiley, Aiden and Taydom, all of Circleville and Justin (Alex) Claytor, of Waverly; grandmother, Elizabeth Keeler, of Reynoldsburg; grandfather, Thomas (Debbie) Smith, of Maysville, KY; uncles, Richard (Cheryl) Keeler, Lance (Nisha) Keeler and Scott (Alicia) Keeler; aunts, Darla Gordon, Brenda Smith, Teresa Holman, Tommie Smith and Cindy Brimmer; and many friends including a special childhood friend, Jeff Detty, of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by his great grandmother, Helen Hall; grandmother, Nancy Smith; grandfather, Robert Keeler; and a cousin, Bailey Wagner; stepfather, George Stoltz.
Steven was an avid soccer player, enjoyed playing poker, snow skiing and was an avid "Car Guy". He was always laid back and loved making people laugh. Steven was dearly loved by his family and many friends and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home to help the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 2, 2019