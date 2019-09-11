|
Steven W. Blevins
Chillicothe - Steven W. Blevins, 56, of Chillicothe, passed away 8:10 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at his residence following a short illness.
He was born October 3, 1962, in Ross County to the late Lowell Thomas and Alma Jean Elder Blevins.
Surviving are children, Nathan (Mike) Blevins, of Amelia, Misty Blevins, of Chillicothe, Mandi (Josh) Hettinger, of Adelphi; grandchildren, Olivia, Joshua and Mykah Hettinger; five brothers, Tom (Scott) House and Tim (Diane) House, both of Columbus, Terry (Christine) Blevins, of North Carolina, and Marvin (Diana) Blevins and Raymond (Kelly) Blevins, both of Chillicothe; sisters, Janie Finley, Valerie (Butch) Butcher, Rebekah (Jessie) Hayes, all of Chillicothe; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friend, Tim Butterbaugh, of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by a brother, Jesse Blevins.
A special thank you to our sister, Janie for the special care she provided.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with David Carroll officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019