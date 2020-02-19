|
Sue Ann Clifford
Bainbridge - Sue Ann Clifford 65 of Bainbridge passed from this life 6:50 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. She was born October 5, 1954 in Highland County the daughter of the late John Herschel and Phyllis Countryman Williams. She is survived by her husband of 48yrs Mark R. Clifford, Sr. whom she married November 11, 1971. She is also survived by their two children, Mark R. Clifford, Jr. (Kathy Wurzbach) and Nicole (Steve) Penwell; eight grandchildren, Alice Nesvold, Mark R. Clifford III, Ostin Clifford, Annie Holbert, Chance Rodgers, Mason Clifford, Aliyah Potts and Britany Rodgers; five great grandchildren with one on the way; sisters, Faith (Keith) Kinzer, Margie (Rick) Potts and Regina (Jim) Six; brothers, Marty (Ella) Williams, John "Buggy" (Crystal) Williams and Harry Williams; many nieces, nephews and friends including her close friend Cathy Daugherty. In addition to her parents Sue was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Williams.
Sue was a caregiver for many years, during this time she owned and operated S & J Elderly Care. She was also a social member of the American Legion Post 14 belonging to the Legion Riders. Sue also enjoyed playing euchre.
Funeral services will be held 1 pm Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge with Casey Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery. Friends may visit with Sue's family from 11 am until the time of service Saturday. Those wishing to sign Sue's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020