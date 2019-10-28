Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue C. Lee


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue C. Lee Obituary
Sue C. Lee

Chillicothe - Sue C. Lee, 77, died peacefully at her home at 4:35am October 26, 2019, following an extended illness.

She was born April 6, 1942, in Chillicothe, to the late Ernest James and Mary Elizabeth (Richardson) Banks.

Surviving are her children: Roxanne (Chris) Markko, of Frankfort, Thomas Anthony (Angela) Lee, of Chillicothe, Marianne (John) Lee-Pannell, of Columbus, and Tracy (Tim) Harewood, Chillicothe; grandchildren: Jeremy Lee, McKenna Lee Walton, Mershaun Lee, Amber Hambrick and Payton Lee Pannell; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother Robert E. Banks, of Frankfort; several nieces and nephews, including special nieces Patrea Terry and Marketa Vannoy; and her former husband Thomas D. Lee. She was predeceased by her parents, a grandson Malachi Anthony Lee; and siblings Betty Ann Kelly, James Ernest Banks, Mary Lou Arnold, Beverly Johnson, Ernestine Stidoms, Ronald Bayless and Carl Ernest Banks.

Sue retired from ODOT-District 9 in 2006, following over 20 years of service. She had been baptized at Zion Baptist Church.

Her funeral service will be held at 11am Friday, November 1, at the Zion Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. J. Troy Gray, officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Visitation will be from 9am until 11am Friday at the church. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now