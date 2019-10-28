|
Sue C. Lee
Chillicothe - Sue C. Lee, 77, died peacefully at her home at 4:35am October 26, 2019, following an extended illness.
She was born April 6, 1942, in Chillicothe, to the late Ernest James and Mary Elizabeth (Richardson) Banks.
Surviving are her children: Roxanne (Chris) Markko, of Frankfort, Thomas Anthony (Angela) Lee, of Chillicothe, Marianne (John) Lee-Pannell, of Columbus, and Tracy (Tim) Harewood, Chillicothe; grandchildren: Jeremy Lee, McKenna Lee Walton, Mershaun Lee, Amber Hambrick and Payton Lee Pannell; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother Robert E. Banks, of Frankfort; several nieces and nephews, including special nieces Patrea Terry and Marketa Vannoy; and her former husband Thomas D. Lee. She was predeceased by her parents, a grandson Malachi Anthony Lee; and siblings Betty Ann Kelly, James Ernest Banks, Mary Lou Arnold, Beverly Johnson, Ernestine Stidoms, Ronald Bayless and Carl Ernest Banks.
Sue retired from ODOT-District 9 in 2006, following over 20 years of service. She had been baptized at Zion Baptist Church.
Her funeral service will be held at 11am Friday, November 1, at the Zion Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. J. Troy Gray, officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Visitation will be from 9am until 11am Friday at the church. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019