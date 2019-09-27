|
Sue Ellen Norris
Bainbridge - Sue Ellen Cross Norris died 1:30 am Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Westmoreland Place, Chillicothe. She was born February 8, 1949 in Pike County the daughter of the late Junior Cross and Ellen Mae Hatfield Tong. She was preceded in death by husband, Fredrick Norris and brother, Jerry Cross.
Sue is survived by her children, Sandy (Anthony) McGlone of Chillicothe, Shelia Mae (Bill) Malott of Bainbridge and Joseph Ray (Debbie) Norris of Hillsboro; 10 grandchildren and 6 great grand-children; sister, Wanda (Larry) Boydston; brothers, Jack Cyrus, Joe Bill (Melody) Cross and Steven (Sharon) Cross; several nieces, nephews, friends and her beloved BB.
Sue enjoyed fishing and gardening. Sue attended Beech Flats Baptist Church where she took care of the yard and flowers for many years.
Funeral services will be held 1 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Beech Flats Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Evans Officiating burial will follow in the Cynthiana Cemetery. Friends may visit with Sue's family from 11 am until the time of service at the church.
The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019