Susan Brogan
Chillicothe - Susan Brogan, 64, of Chillicothe, passed away 10:22 a.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her residence.
She was born January 3, 1956, in Oak Hill to the late Bob and Betty Bragg Yates. In 2005, she married John E. Brogan II who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Michael D. (Julie) Jones, of Chillicothe and Master Sgt. Shawn D. (Jennifer) Jones, of Oklahoma City, OK; step children, John E. (Erin) Brogan III and Chad Brogan, both of Beckley, W.V. and Tiffany Brogan, of Missouri; grandchildren, Jeremy, Paislee, Lilly May, Mayli, Jones; Lilly Ann, Ally and Trent Brogan, Waylon Strausbaugh and Hadalee Raines; brothers, Fred (Gwen) Forby and Roger (Jean) Forby, both of Chillicothe; a sister, Rebecca (Charlene Kouns) Yates, of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Dylan Michael Jones and a brother, Brent Forby.
Susan was a loving wife, grandmother and sister and she attended Liberty Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Sean Kallner officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 5-8 p.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the James Cancer Center 410 W. 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210 or the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Chillicothe - Susan Brogan, 64, of Chillicothe, passed away 10:22 a.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her residence.
She was born January 3, 1956, in Oak Hill to the late Bob and Betty Bragg Yates. In 2005, she married John E. Brogan II who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Michael D. (Julie) Jones, of Chillicothe and Master Sgt. Shawn D. (Jennifer) Jones, of Oklahoma City, OK; step children, John E. (Erin) Brogan III and Chad Brogan, both of Beckley, W.V. and Tiffany Brogan, of Missouri; grandchildren, Jeremy, Paislee, Lilly May, Mayli, Jones; Lilly Ann, Ally and Trent Brogan, Waylon Strausbaugh and Hadalee Raines; brothers, Fred (Gwen) Forby and Roger (Jean) Forby, both of Chillicothe; a sister, Rebecca (Charlene Kouns) Yates, of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Dylan Michael Jones and a brother, Brent Forby.
Susan was a loving wife, grandmother and sister and she attended Liberty Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Sean Kallner officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 5-8 p.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the James Cancer Center 410 W. 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210 or the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.