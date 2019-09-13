Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Andersonville United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Andersonville United Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
Springbank Cemetery.
Susan Jane Cottrill


1936 - 2019
Susan Jane Cottrill Obituary
Susan Jane Cottrill

Chillicothe - Susan Jane Cottrill, 83, a lifelong resident of Chillicothe, departed her earthly life on September 11, 2019 at 12:39 a.m. at Grant Hospital with her daughters at her side. Her death came as a result of complications from a myocardial infarction.

She was born August 5, 1936 at home to the late Harry B. and Flossie Snyder Page. On July 10, 1953, she married Wayne Allen Cottrill who preceded her in death on January 4, 2008.

Susan is survived by daughters, Cathy S. (John Michael) Cottrill-Craig Meyer, Vicky A. Rhoades and Tina M. Kalango; grandchildren, Christopher L. Cottrill, Jeremy A. James, Carrie L. James and Darling A. Kalango; she was also blessed with 4 great grandchildren; brothers, Thomas (Geraldine) Page, Gale (Kay) Page and Dean (Jan) Page; sisters-in-law, Janet Page, Barb Page, Bonnie Page and Mildred Waters; and nieces and nephews far too numerous to name. In addition to her parents, Susan is predeceased by in-laws, John L. and E. Lucille Cottrill; sons-in-law, Charles R. Craig and Bruce Crowe; her only sister, Rose Ritchhart; brothers, Charles, James, John and Robert; and brothers-in-law, John Ritchhart, Russell (Arlene) Cottrill and Byron Waters.

Susan and her husband were long time member of Andersonville United Methodist Church. She was a member of Union Scioto Class of 1954. Susan was a homemaker while her children were young. She then, owned and operated Taylor Made Ice Cream Shoppee and Andersonville Market for nearly a decade each. Finally, retiring from K-Mart Corporation.

She was a gifted cook and baker. Susan loved to sew, quilt and crochet. She and Wayne were known in the community for their elaborate indoor and outdoor Christmas decorations.

Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Andersonville United Methodist Church with Pastor Dennis Ray officiating. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery. Friends may call at the Church one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
