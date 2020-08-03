Susan Patrick
Chillicothe - Susan Hope Patrick, 77, completed her journey of this world and was embraced in the loving arms of Jesus as she entered heaven Friday, July 31, 2020 at 4:25 a.m. Sue was born August 9, 1942 to Horace and Eloise Ebersole. Sue grew up in Massieville and attended Huntington Schools. She married her late husband Donald Neal Patrick November 13, 1959 in Vanceburg, Kentucky.
Surviving are children, Laura Lynne (Rick) Miller, Crystal (Donald) Duckett and Daniel (Victoria) Neal Patrick, five grandchildren, Tara (Brian) Peloquin, Eric Miller, Jessica Duckett, McKayla Patrick, and Ashely Duckett, and one great-grandchild, Logan Haynes. Also surviving are brothers John Ebersole and Roy (Merry Dawn) Ebersole, many nieces and nephews, and sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Eloise Ebersole and her husband of nearly 50 years, Donald.
In the last ten years she spent time quilting with various sewing clubs in the Ross County area and travelling with new friends she made through various groups she had joined. She enjoyed monthly luncheons with her high school classmates and spending time with her children and grandchildren, participating in the events in their lives whenever possible. No matter how far apart she was from her grandchildren she made sure that that birthdays, graduations and other significant events in their lives were celebrated with cards, gifts and genuine well wishes.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Brian Birkhimer, Kenneth Blevins and Henry Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the Boyer Funeral Home. in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, American Diabetes Association, or the American Cancer Society
. www.boyerfuneral.com