Suzanne B. Strahler
Chillicothe, - Suzanne B. Strahler, 75, of Chillicothe, OH died at 10:48 pm on Wednesday (April 29, 2020) at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH.
Suzanne was born on October 18th, 1944 in Huntington, WV to the late Hazel and Dale Benford.
She moved from Huntington, WV to Marietta, OH during her childhood and graduated from Marietta Senior High School in 1962.
In 1964 she married Gordon W. Strahler and they were married almost 42 years up until he died in 2006.
She moved from Marietta, OH to Chillicothe, OH in May 2014 to be closer to her family. The family was the most important thing in her life. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow and if she could not be there in person, she would surround herself with their pictures and always be inquiring about there activities and wellbeing.
She worked as a beautician and hairdresser early in her life, various jobs in retail around Marietta, and later retired as manager of the Marietta GoMart store around 2008. After retirement, Suzanne volunteered her time at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, OH. She was a member of the VFW women's auxiliary in Marietta, OH and enjoyed volunteering, traveling, reading novels, oldies music, and her dog, "Lamb Chop".
She will be remembered as a caring mother, grandmother, and friend who loved her family and always placed their needs above her own. She was very patriotic, strong-willed, independent-minded, and continued loving her husband immensely even after his passing.
She is survived by her son Jeffrey G. Strahler (Katherine) of Greensboro, NC; daughter, Brenda S. Griffin (Ronald) of Chillicothe, OH; and six grandchildren, Jason and Stephanie Strahler of Greensboro, NC and Cal, Matthew, Andrew, and Ben Griffin, all of Chillicothe, OH; and her sister Annette Mangold (Robert) of Largo, FL.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon W. Strahler; her parents, Dale and Hazel Benford, and her sister Jeannine Mullins.
Due to the Covid19 pandemic, a private family service will be held later this week with burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family is planning a memorial event for her in the Fall. Please email [email protected] if you would like to be notified once a date has been selected.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020