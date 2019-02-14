Services
Suzanne K. Bumen


Suzanne K. Bumen Obituary
Suzanne K. (Bill) Bumen

Chillicothe - Suzanne Kimberly Bumen, 73, of Chillicothe, died 11:48 Monday, February 11, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center unexpectedly.

She was born February 23, 1945, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Charles and Laura Stanley Bumen. On January 16, 2003, she married Linda Bumen who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Rebecca Jean Bumen, of Chillicothe; stepsons, Craig and Shannon, both of California; a granddaughter, Courtney Shannon Wood-Bumen; and brothers, Bob, Don and Jim. She was predeceased by brothers, Carl Jr. and Jack.

Suzanne served in the United State Navy. She retired from the Diablo Nuclear Power Plant in Avila, CA.

In keeping with her wishes, Suzanne will be cremated. There will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
