Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
Sylvester M. "Reese" Fairrow


1934 - 2019
Sylvester M. "Reese" Fairrow Obituary
Sylvester M. "Reese" Fairrow

Frankfort - Sylvester M. "Reese" Fairrow, 85, of Frankfort, died at 12:08 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Valley View Alzheimer's Care Center, Frankfort. He was born on July 15, 1934 in Circleville, the son of the late Clifford "Babe" and Sarah Elizabeth Boley Fairrow. On July 17, 1955, he married the former Patricia L. Wright, who survives.

In addition to his loving wife, Reese is survived by three daughters, Pamela Brown, Diana (Russel) Young, and Kimberly (Steve) Ragland, all of Chillicothe, three grandchildren, Cortney Brown, Sharissa Ragland, Jalen Ragland, two great-grandchildren, Michael Miller, Juan Miller, former son-in-law, Corteze Brown, several nieces and nephews, special nephew, Bill Bayless, and special friend, Charles Briggs. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen, Elizabeth, Lorna, and five brothers, Ronald, Robert, Oliver, Ellsworth, and Clifford.

Reese worked as a nursing assistant at the old and new Chillicothe Hospital, and the VA Medical Center, Chillicothe. He was a veteran of the United State Marine Corps, having served during the Korean War, and he loved to watch his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. He was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Reds.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Robert Bryant officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort where military honors will be accorded. Friends are invited to visit with the Fairrow family at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.. Those wishing to sign Reese's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019
